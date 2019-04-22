Winnie's offered free meals to those in need

According to the owner, he use to receive free meals on Easter and other holidays, and wanted to do the same for others.

He says that he and his staff prepped over 100 meals for people.

"It makes me feel amazing. So like I said it just the idea that I can give back in ways that people have given to me and being in a spot that I can provide to people as well just brings me joy," Dustin Mancos, the owner of Winnie's, said.

Mancos adds that he hopes to do this again next year and thanks all who had donated.