Winter Harbor Utilities District Commemorates Completion of $5.9 Million in Upgrades to Infrastructure

After years of critical upgrades to the Winter Harbor Utilities District, which

provides quality wastewater services to 244 residential and 27 commercial and governmental customers, a celebration is planned to mark its completion.

This important project includes updating infrastructure that was over 40 years old, through installation of high-efficiency motors at all four of the system’s pump stations, replacement of outdated equipment, and overall infrastructure improvements. The result of the upgrades is lower operating costs and overall protection on of the waters of Henry Cove and surrounding natural beauty.

USDA Rural Development invested Water and Waste Direct loan funds in the amount of $3.2 million and grant funds in the amount of $2.7 million to help fund the upgrades. It had also previously provided a Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households (SEARCH) Grant for planning purposes related to the project in the amount of $22,500 to analyze the system.

