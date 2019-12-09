Winterville Man Arrested for Theft by Deception

During a period of time between June and December of 2019, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received complaints from multiple residents in Northern Aroostook County reporting that they had bought a homemade trailer from James Camp (36) of Winterville. The complainants reported that they had paid a deposit to Camp for the trailer and had not heard back from Camp or received the product that they had purchased. As of this date, the Sheriff’s Office has received 7 similar reports involving Camp.

Deputy Sheriff Michael DeLena applied for and was granted an arrest warrant for James Camp. Camp was arrested on 12-8-2019 and charged with theft by deception, a class C felony. Camp was able to post bail and is due to appear in Fort Kent District court on January 6, 2020.

If you have a similar complaint of this nature involving Camp and have not reported this to the Sheriff’s Office, please call 207-532-3471and ask to speak to Deputy Michael DeLena.