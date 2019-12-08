Winterville man charged with theft by deception

A Winterville man has been charged with theft by deception, after several individuals reported to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office that he'd failed to complete sales transactions with them, but kept their deposits.

During a period of time between June and December of 2019, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received complaints from multiple residents in Northern Aroostook County reporting that they had bought a homemade trailer from 36-year-old James Camp of Winterville. The complainants reported that they had paid a deposit to Camp for the trailer and had not heard back from Camp or received the product that they had purchased. As of this date, the Sheriff’s Office has received seven similar reports involving Camp.

Deputy Sheriff Michael DeLena applied for and was granted an arrest warrant for James Camp. Camp was arrested on December 8th and charged with theft by deception, a class C felony. Camp was able to post bail and is due to appear in Fort Kent District court on January 6th, 2020.

If you have a similar complaint of this nature involving Camp and have not reported this to the Sheriff’s Office, call 207-532-3471 and ask to speak to Deputy Michael DeLena.