With so many events cancelled, people are hitting the trails!

With so many events cancelled this year, people have been looking for safe ways to get out of the house. Some have decided to hit the trails!

Jamie Guerrette is the program coordinator for Pineland farms at the Nordic Heritage Center and says that they have seen an increase in people coming to the center to go on the trails.

She adds that while they are seeing familiar faces, they've also seen some new ones.

"We have a lot of families who say they normally traveled in the summer and gone hiking to Acadia or Katahdin or headed down the coast but now feel more comfortable staying a little closer to home so we have lots of first time people who also have kids that have always been away to summer camps or done team sports that are opting for more individual options"

Guerrette says that they are also abiding by CDC guidelines and their facilities are currently closed.

