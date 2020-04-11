With social distancing guidelines in effect throughout the nation, funerals are being held differently.

Right now funeral homes are only allowed to have 5 people attending a funeral at a time.

To help family members celebrate and say goodbye to their loved ones, Ducan-Graves Funeral Home in Presque Isle is hosting zoom and facebook live stream funerals.

The Funeral Director says that people understand the measures that need to be taken

"Family members have been very appreciative. I think everyone understands what's going on in the country right now, so they understand we need to do things a little differently now with the COVID virus going on"

He says that they will continue to hold these streamed services as long as the social distancing guidelines are in effect.