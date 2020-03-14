Director of Public Relations at Cary Medical Center explains some of the terms being used for the coronavirus test

The phrases often being used are preliminary positive and presumptive positive.

The Director of Public Relations at Cary Medical Center explains the difference in the two phrases.

"Now that the outside labs are doing some of the testing. If the outside does a test and they find a positive result, they send that positive result to the state lab. In the process that is preliminary positive."

After that first test, it is then sent to the state CDC in order to be confirmed, and that is called a presumptive positive.