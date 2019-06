On June 28th, shortly before 11 p.m., the Saint-Léonard RCMP detachment was called to the scene of a head-on collision on Highway 380. A vehicle crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle was the only person in the car at the time of the collision. The 41-year-old woman died at the scene.

The driver and a passenger from the second vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.