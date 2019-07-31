Woman found in Oakfield faces immigration charges after 20-year visa overstay

Border Patrol agents arrested a Colombian woman on immigration charges in Oakfield.

According to a CBP press release, agents responding to a call from a resident, and found the woman in the location mentioned. While interviewing the woman, the agents learned she was a citizen of Colombia and had been living in the United States since 1999, and had entered the country on a valid tourist visa. The Colombian national was unable to produce valid immigration documents allowing her to be or remain in the United States and was transported to the Houlton Border Patrol Station for processing. The woman was entered into removal proceedings and will be transferred to the custody of Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). The events and circumstances leading to the woman's arrival in Oakfield remain under investigation.