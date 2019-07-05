Woman lies about child being in stolen car, NY police say

A New York woman whose car was stolen Thursday was arrested after police said she falsely told them a child was in the stolen vehicle to get a faster response time.

People in the Brooklyn neighborhood said the woman ran into a shop to get food, but left her keys in the ignition.

Police said a man quickly jumped inside and took off with it.

Investigators said the woman told them a 6-year-old child was in the back seat of the car, prompting an all-out search for the vehicle and child by officers, and even people in the community.

The thief dumped the car blocks away, where officers spent the day dusting for fingerprints.

Kevin James was attending a memorial near the alley where the vehicle was dumped shortly after it was stolen. He was questioned by police.

“’Have you seen the driver,’ you know, there was a child missing, that kind of thing,” James said. “And that’s when things got serious, you know? So, we were more concerned about that, and started looking around the block.”

But investigators said the child was never in the car, and in fact was at a relative’s house, safe and sound.

They said 23-year-old Tiffany Obi, whose car was stolen, was then arrested.

Police are still looking for the person who stole the car.

