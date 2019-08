A pedestrian was struck by a car last night in Presque Isle.

According to police, a 17 year old male was eastbound on State Street when he diverted his attention to adjust his radio. Police say when the driver looked back up, a pedestrian was crossing the street and she was struck by his car. Police identified the pedestrian as 28 year old Katherine Asam. They say Asam was transported to the hospital with a number broken bones. The accident remains under investigation.