Woodland officials vote to postpone Monday's election, annual town meeting

Woodland officials have voted to postpone voting, scheduled for Monday, March 16th, to a later date, citing public safety concerns over Covid-19.

"Your Board of Selectmen has held an emergency meeting in light of the school closings to discuss our best effort to contribute to the safety of our citizens and loved ones," states Selectman Tom Drew, in a recent social media post.

Woodland selectmen decided unanimously to make an attempt at being part of the solution, instead of adding to the stresses of this pandemic, notes Drew.

"We voted to cancel tomorrow's election and the annual town meeting until further notice," says Drew.

Drew states it was out of a desire to protect the public, as well as those working the election booths, that the decision was made to put the event off until a later date.