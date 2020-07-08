Woodstock RCMP Arrest Man For Possession of Stolen Property Among Other Charges

On July 7, 2020, the Woodstock Police Force arrested a 20 year-old male for breach of a Judge's undertaking, uttering threats, and possession of stolen property.

The arrest relates to an ongoing police investigation by Woodstock Police Force whereby threats were made to cause death or bodily harm to members of the Woodstock Police Force. Upon the male's arrest, he was found in possession of a stolen ATV with the V.I.N. number modified.

The male is being held to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court. Charges under the Criminal Code and Motor Vehicle Act are expected.

