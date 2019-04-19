Woodstock RCMP seek help identifying suspects in break and enter into Royal Canadian Legion

The West District RCMP is investigating a break and enter at the Royal Canadian Legion in Hartland, N.B.

On April 12, 2019, at approximately 4:30 a.m., two suspects gained access to the building but an alarm sounded and the suspects left the scene.

One suspect was wearing a dark coloured jacket and had a black mask covering his face. The individual wore rubber boots and had a distinctive walk. The second suspect wore lighter coloured clothing and a white face mask, sunglasses and black running shoes with a reflective band on the heel.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.

