Woodstock Snowmobiler Dies During Collision

A 49-year-old man from Somerville, N.B., has died following a collision involving a snowmobile and car.

On January 10, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the West District RCMP received a report of a collision between a snowmobile and a car on Beardsley Road in Lower Woodstock. The collision is believed to have occurred when the car travelling on the Beardsley Road collided with the snowmobile that was crossing the road from a trail.

The man driving the snowmobile died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was the only occupant on the snowmobile. The two occupants of the car were not injured.

The investigation into the collision is continuing.

