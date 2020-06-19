Woodstock man pleads guilty to stabbing 17-year-old to death

(Source CBC) Amon Kelleter has been convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Destiny Andersen.

The Woodstock-area man was initially charged with first-degree murder to which he pleaded not guilty. On Friday, at a makeshift courtroom at the Woodstock Baptist Church, Kelleter pleaded guilty to the lesser charge and was convicted.

Amon Kelleter was arrested after police were called to a home in Jacksonville, near Woodstock, on September 11th of 2018. There, they discovered the body of 17 year old Destiny Andersen.