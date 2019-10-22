Woodstock police warn people of scam using the forces number

Woodstock, N.B. police reported they received a call from a gentleman who received a phone call from a caller that identified himself as a police officer. The number came up under the Woodstock Police Force phone number 325-4601.

"The caller told him that his Social Insurance Number had been used and was asked to confirm it. He did not. The caller went on to try and get his banking information. The man stated that it was fairly obvious to him that it was an overseas caller. This call did not come from our office. If someone calls you and identifies themselves as a police officer, please treat it as you would any call asking for personal information."

Woodstock police say they would not ask for your SIN, your banking information or anything of that nature over the phone.

If you receive a call and you want to confirm please call us or stop in at 822 Main Street, Woostock, N.B. Never give out your financial information over the phone.