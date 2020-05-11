Working through the stress of a pandemic

Stress - we all feel it but at different levels, especially amidst the current pandemic. Andrna Christopher, a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with Northern Maine Medical Center, says it's within our power to reduce it. Two ways she suggests are being mentally and physically active.

"Some people might have trouble relaxing, some people may have difficulty sleeping, some people may notice that they're self-isolating, that they began or increased substance use. If you're monitoring your own mental and physical health, then you - you're aware. You're more self-aware, and if you're self-aware, then you can be pro-active and you can implement different interventions to help minimize that distress," says Andrna Christopher.

