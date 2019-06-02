YouTube prankster who gave toothpaste-filled Oreos to homeless man gets 15-month prison sentence

Kanghua Ren drew widespread criticism in early 2017 when he posted a video of himself offering 20 euros and Oreos filled with toothpaste to a homeless man in Barcelona.

Ren, better known as YouTube prankster ReSet, was found guilty of violating the moral integrity of the homeless man. A judge sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

It is customary in Spain for sentences shorted than two years to be suspended, so long as the convicted party is a first-time offender and committed a nonviolent crime, The New York Times reported.

Ren is unlikely to spend any actual time locked up. Even so, the judge prohibited him from using YouTube and other social media sites for the next five years.

As the video spread, the backlash grew. Ren eventually found the homeless man and gave him another 20 euros.

He tried to convince the victim’s daughter not to file a lawsuit by offering her 300 euros.

But because he made 2,000 euros from the video, the court is forcing Ren to pay the victim 20,000 euros for “moral damages,” Spanish media outlet El País reported.

Not only did prosecutors call the prank humiliating, but they also said it caused “physical suffering,” such as vomiting and digestive discomfort.

One of Ren’s 1.2 million followers challenged him to fill the Oreos with toothpaste instead of the usual cream. He said he did it to “capture the morbid attention of his followers.”

In the since-deleted video, Ren acknowledges that he may have gone too far. Still, he showed little remorse when he said, “This will help you clean your teeth, I think you have not cleaned them since you became poor.”

