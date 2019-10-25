Youth Deer Hunting Day is October 26th

Saturday day marks Youth Deer Hunting Day in Maine.

“Hunting is a wonderful way to get outside with family and friends, and enjoy the outdoors,” says Judy Camuso, Commissioner of the Department of inland Fisheries and Wildlife. “Deer meat is also an excellent source of lean protein, that is local, free range, sustainable, and organic.”

A junior hunter on this day can take one deer of either sex in a Wildlife Management District where Any Deer permits were issued. In WMDs where there are no Any Deer permits issued, junior hunters may only take an antlered deer. All laws pertaining to hunting during the open firearms season on deer apply on the youth deer day.

“Youth day is a good opportunity for young hunters to get out in the woods and see deer that haven’t been disturbed by other firearms hunters during a very active time of year for deer,” said Nathan Bieber, deer biologist for MDIFW. “Depending on conditions, about 3-4 percent of our total deer harvest occurs on youth day, so it can be a busy day for young hunters.”

Junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license (including a lifetime license) can participate in the youth deer day hunt. Junior hunters must be under the supervision of an adult supervisor who is the parent or guardian of the junior hunter and holds or has held a valid Maine hunting license or successfully completed a hunter safety course; or, a junior hunter can be under the supervision of a person 18 years of age or older who is approved by the parent or guardian of the junior hunter; and holds or has held a valid Maine hunting license or successfully completed a hunter safety course.

In addition, Hunters from 10 to 15 years of age must be in the presence of, and under the effective control of, an adult supervisor. Hunters under the age of 10 must be in the presence of, and under the effective control of, an adult supervisor who remains at all times within 20 feet of the hunter. If a junior hunter is continuing to hunt on a junior license and has turned 16 they may hunt on youth hunting days. If that 16 year old who is hunting with a junior hunting license has completed their hunter safety course they still must have adult supervision on the youth days only.

For more information on Youth Day, visit https://www.maine.gov/ifw/hunting-trapping/hunting-laws/junior-hunters.html.

For more complete listing of hunting regulations, please visit https://www.maine.gov/ifw/maine-outdoors-laws.html. You can also download a searchable hunting lawbook right to your smartphone. It’s easy, convenient, searchable and readily available on your phone whenever you need it.

Hunters can also transfer their Any Deer permits or Bonus Deer permit to a junior hunter, or any other hunter. Certain restrictions apply, including that a resident permit may only be transferred to another resident, and a nonresident permit may only be transferred to another nonresident. This can be done until 11:59 p.m. on October 28th.

For more information on how to swap or transfer your permit, please visit https://apps1.web.maine.gov/online/any_deer_transfer_swap/.

If you plan to take a young hunter out on youth deer day, remember, pre-season scouting can be critical in the success of any hunt, and scouting should include seeking landowner permission on the land you want to hunt. Asking for permission only takes a minute, and the time that it takes benefits both you and the future of hunting.

