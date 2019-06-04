Youth encouraged to pursue outdoor activities, not drugs

The weather was grand on Saturday for a youth fishing derby, held at Mantle Lake in Presque Isle. Our Kathy McCarty was there and has more.

Dozens turned out on Saturday for a program designed to get kids hooked on fishing and away from dangerous activities that plague communities across the nation. Hosted by the Elks, this marked the event's 19th year.

"We found, historically, that young people, if they can be engaged in an outdoor sport activity, are less inclined to engage in less desirable substance abuse activities," says Presque Isle Elks Exalted Ruler Alan Harding.

Each of the state's 20 Elks lodges, from Presque Isle to York, host events to promote healthy choices.

"They all have similar family events like this, you know, designed to bring people out and bring them together. And also grassroots funding efforts for the Maine Children's Cancer Program," says State President of Maine Elks Association John Desjardins.

It wasn't just boys casting lines, there were many girls hoping to catch a fish too.

Participant Johanna Cote says "I think I've been fishing basically since I was four or five, with my dad and my sister."

Like the guys, gals enjoy fishing with their friends.

Participant Mia Shaw says "I've been about the same. I remember coming here when I was really little and just having fun."

While trout were the catch of the day at Mantle, at least one young angler hoped to catch his favorite fish later in the season.

"It's the salmon, because they're not that big and they really don't kinda bite you or attack ya," says Joseph Cote.

Harding says the whole purpose of this program - Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs - is to get kids involved in an outdoor sports activity that is going to be beneficial to them for their lifetime. All registrants received prizes, with the winner of Saturday's fishing derby receivING a lifetime fishing license donated by the Presque Isle Fish & Game Club.