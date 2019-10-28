Meth making materials found in Bucksport

Bucksport - For the third time since the fall of 2018 MDEA's Downeast Task Force and Bucksport Police have seized meth making materials from a home at 396 Central Street. On Sunday afternoon Bucksport PD located suspicious items in a shed at the home and called in MDEA. An initial assessment resulted in activating the lab team. Three reaction vessels and other evidence was recovered. No arrests have yet been made and the investigation continues. Bucksport FD and DEP also assisted.