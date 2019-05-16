Aerial herbicides in the states forests

The bill was proposed by Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson and it was scheduled to appear before a legislative committee today. Jackson's proposal states that it would ban the use of "aerial herbicide spraying for the purpose of deforestation." Several members of the timber industry say that definition is far too broad and would take a valuable tool away from companies that harvest trees from Maine's vast forests. The director of land development for Irving Woodlands, says the company uses aerial herbicide spraying to halt the growth of vegetation that competes with valuable trees.

