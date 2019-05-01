In an effort to get more people into the trades, a business in Houlton is collaborating with the Region Two School of Applied Technology to get a new program up and running. In this week's Aroostook 2020 News Source 8's Ashley Blackford finds out how this partnership could benefit the County for years to come.
Teaching the trades
Posted: Wed 10:05 PM, May 01, 2019 |
Updated: Thu 9:16 AM, May 02, 2019
In an effort to get more people into the trades, a business in Houlton is collaborating with the Region Two School of Applied Technology to get a new program up and running. In this week's Aroostook 2020 News Source 8's Ashley Blackford finds out how this partnership could benefit the County for years to come.