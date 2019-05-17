Tractor trailer crash on I95 in Island Falls

Troop F – Tr. Caleb Adams responded to a tractor trailer crash on I95 northbound in Island Falls. Geary Bonville, age 37 of Presque Isle was traveling northbound in his 1986 Peterbilt truck and trailer and lost control, striking several sections of guardrail and then traveling off the roadway into a stand of trees. Bonville was not injured and his Peterbilt sustained significant damage and was towed from the scene by Westerdahls Towing Service. Tr. Adams was assisted by Tr. Stetson and Tr. Flynn of our Commercial Vehicle Unit, personnel from Maine DEP also responded to the scene for fuel that had leaked into a waterway.