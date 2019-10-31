5 County Coaches named Coach of the Year



The Maine Principals Association has announced the State Coach of the year winners for 2018-19. The winners were selected by an MPA Committee from nominations received from throughout the State. The awards were based on the season success and also on their achievements during their career. Five County Coaches have been selected.

Sami Allen of CAHS has been named the Spirit Coach of the year. Allen's Panthers have won 12 State Championships including 11 in the last 12 years

Allen has been coaching the Panthers for the past 21 years.She said this honor would't be possible without the support of Co Coach Janice Lyons along with the support of the community and administration and the talented cheerleaders she has worked with.

Dave Grant the Houlton golf coach is being recognized. The Shires won the State Class C golf title in 2018. In his 10 year career the Shires were State Runners up twice and also captured two Regional titles.

Joe Greaves who guided the Presque Isle boys to the school's first State soccer championship in 2018 is the Boys Soccer Coach of the Year. . Greaves led the Wildcats for 8 years and coached in two regoinal soccer championship games.

John Habeeb of Caribou wins the Tennis Coach of the Year. Habeeb led the Vikings to a State girls runner up and the boys won the State title in 2018.He has coached the boys for 32 year and the girls for 29 years He has been to 18 girls regional finals winning 11 titles and four states. On the boys side he has been to the Regoinals 11 times with two regional and two state title. Combined he has won over 700 matches and the girls team had a 14 year regular season winning streak from 1992 to 2005.

Carl Theriault of Fort Kent was named the Nordic Ski Coach the Year. Theriault has been involved with the ski program in Fort Kent for over 30 years as the Nordic coach, the assistant coach and also at one time the alpine ski coach. He led the boys to the State Class C Championship in 2018.

The State winners are now eligible to be named the National Federation of High Schools Sectional Coach of the year. The sectional award is all of New England along with New York and New Jersey .The 8 sectional winners will then vie for National Coach of the Year honors through the NFHS.

