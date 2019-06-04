A busy day on the fields and tennis courts

Several baseball and softball teams play the preliminary round of the playoffs and the Caribou Vikings boys tennis team looks for another title.

Here is the schedule for today.

Tennis

At Bates College

(2) Belfast 14-0 vs (1) Caribou 14-0

Softball

softball

Shead at Fort Fairfield 2pm

Hodgdon/East Grand at Ashland 2:30 pm

Woodland at CAHS 2:30 pm

Houlton at Sumner 4pm

Baseball

Caribou at Medomak Valley 3:30 pm

SAHS at PVHS 4pm

Stearns at Katahdin 4pm

Bangor Christian at Fort Fairfield 4pm

We hope to have highlights of all the games being played in the County this evening.