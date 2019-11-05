All Conference awards announced

The North Atlantic Conference soccer playoffs continue this weekend and today the NAC announced the Women's All Conference team.

Ashland's Caitlin Paradiis a senior at Maine Maritime Academy was named to the All Conference first team. Paradis who plays defense for the top ranked Mariners who ended conference play undefeated. Paradis is a four year member of the team and is the speaking captain. Maine Maritime Academy plays a semifinal game against SUNY Delhi.

The winner of the NAC Championship advances to the NCAA Regionals.

University of Maine Presque Isle Senior Goalkeeper Alexis Levesque of Madawaska was named to the Sportsmanship team.

Also the Yankee Small College conference named All Conference teams.Two Ashland players have been selected to the team.

Amber Chasse who scored 12 goals and had five assists makes the team.

Also Morgan Doughty is voted to the team. Doughty had 6 goals and 4 assists. Doughty and Chasse are cousins and were the two top scorers on the UMM team.

the North Atlantic Conference Cross Country All conference teams have been announced.

Hodgdon Graduate Joel Bond of Houlton made first team after his fifth place finish in the Conference Championship. he was one of eight runners to earn first team honors.

Also Caribou's Dylan Marrero of UMPI received second team honors after his 10th place finish. The freshman was competing in his first NAC Championship race.

On the women's side

Husson's Isabelle Jackson of Presque Isle finished ninth in the championship race and was named second team All Conference. Jackson helped lead the Braves to a second place team finish. The runners now prepare for the NCAA Division 3 Regoinals at Bowdoin College on November 16th.