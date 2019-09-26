

The Aroostook League golf championship was held in Houlton.

Five Class C teams took part in the event and Chase Coiley of Fort Fairifield was the medalist he shot an 81 to seal a spot in the States. Graham Berry of Ashland finished second after shooting an 86. Other golfers breaking 90 and advancing to the State Individual Championship were Dawson Watson of Fort Fairfield with an 87, Stetson Nicholas of CAHS with an 89 and Wyatt Keegan who qualified on the number with a 90.

Fort Fairfield won the team title and advanced to the State after shooting a 379. Ashland finished second, but did not meet the 400 qualifying standard. CAHS, SAHS and Hodgdon also competed.

Presque Isle and Houlton will play in the PVC Championship next week at Hermon Meadows.