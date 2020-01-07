Aroostook League meets with MIAAA Representatives

The Aroostook League Athletic Directors met this morning and learned more about the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. The President and Executive Director of the MI Triple A were there to talk about the organization and to say that Athletic Administrators throughout the state are dealing with the same issues.

(Tim Spear):" I think the neat part about being the President is the travel across the State and see that we are all dealing with some of the same issues both good and bad. We are dealing with High School Student Athletes and Coaches. It doesn't matter if you are in Kittery or in Fort Kent they are still High School students and we face the same issues across the board.

(Gerry Durgin):" Our major responsibility is to give all Athletic Directors regardless of where they are in the state or what class they are in tools they need to deal with the current issues, The challenge is that all the Athletic Administrators must deal with on a daily basis."

Durgin says the MIAAA has been around for almost 50 years and while some of the issues are the same there are also new issues to deal with the Athletic Administrators.

Durgin:" 48 years ago the major topic was dealing with Boosters. I think we are still dealing with Boosters, but when you listen to Vaping and Mental Health that things have changed."

This is Durgin's second year as Executive Director of the Association. His goal is give Athletic Administrators a forum and a resource

Durgin:" Empower the membership and get them involved. We have a lot more Committee work. We are looking to expand the organization not just professionally, but within."

Durgin has worn many hats from educator to coach to Athletic Administrator to the Maine Principals Association Assistant Director to his new role with this organization. He says that his Association is a great learning resource for new Athletic Directors who can rely on veteran Athletic Administrators.

Durgin:" The strength of the organization is the members. We have got some veterans who have been in the profession for a long time that have learned from previous veterans and they bring those strengths to the table. They will willing to mentor the younger ones which is key through that professional development training courses that we have."