Aroostook League meets with MPA and honors Steve Shaw

The Aroostook League Athletic Directors met with representatives of the Maine Principals Association this morning in Caribou. The MPA looks to visit each of the eight leagues in the State each fall.

Burnham:" There are some changes that come through our office, but there are certainly some changes the leagues are dealing with so it is really an open forum and an opportunity to talk about those issues. To give them a chance to get to know us and us to get to know them a little better."

Bisson:" it is very important for us to meet with the leagues. They can ask us questions. We would love to do it more than once a year, but with eight leagues just trying to get around and a lot of those meetings on the same day. It can be a logistical challenge, but for them to hear from us and us to hear from there is very important.

Former Easton HIgh School Athletic Director Steve Shaw

was recognized by the Aroostook League for his years of service to athletics in the County and in the State. Shaw who retired last month spent 50 years in education and had been Easton Athletic Director for over 20 years.