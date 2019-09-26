Around The County 9.25.19

A couple of weeks ago, the Van Buren Crusaders beat the Madawaska Owls. One of the Crusaders hit me up on Facebook and asked if I thought if their win was hype. I said heck yeah I thought it was hype and I told him the next time I saw them play, I'd bring the juice in the highlight. Tonight the Crusaders traveled to Fort Fairfield. Crusaders are in 5th place in Class D, Tigers 4th big game as the playoffs are right around the corner.

A lot of this game went back and forth in the midfield, but here's Henry Hebert with a beautiful through ball to Deacon Thivierge, one-timer and denied by Kobe West. Stand up and take a bow, awesome save.

======

Scoreless in the first half until Manny Deschaine plays the ball into the middle, big collision and the ball bounces right to Thivierge who has nothing but an open net. Crusaders, choo choo, that's the hype train baby. Up 1-0.

=======

Fast forward to just under a minute left in the half, Alex Oates passes up to Dawson Watson and that's in the box son. Penalty Kick for Watson. Yup no stopping that. Tigers knot things up at one just before the half. Blake Martin scored with seven minutes left to lift the Crusaders over the Tigers three to two. Hebert had the other goal for the Crusaders. Chase Coiley had the second goal for the Tigers.

The girls played first and the Tigers reigned supreme winning 8 to zero. Camryn Ala and Kennedy Bencivenga both notched hat tricks for Fort Fairfield. The Tigers move to seven and one with the victory, their only loss was to the top-ranked Central Aroostook Panthers. The girls play their makeup game with MSSM on Friday. Next for the boys is a visit Madawaska on Monday. Van Buren travels to Katahdin on Saturday.

The Hodgdon Hawks looking to keep an undefeated season going today when they hosted Katahdin. The Hawks on the attack early against the Cougars. They get the ball up the field and Josh Foster goes in against two defenders keeps the ball and the shot hits the post.

Hawks keeping the pressure on throughout most of the game and they go on to win four to zero.

and more changing leaves in Hodgdon. The Katahdin girls on the attack Isabelle Brownlee with the pass to Emma McNally who works down the wing and then the perfect pass into the middle Emily Beyer is there to settle it down and gives Katahdin the 1-0 lead a minute into the game. The Cougars added one more and kept the Hawks off the board. Katahdin, a sneaky four-one-and one on the season.

The Caribou boys stayed undefeated but added a one to their tie column after their one-one draw against MDI.

The Presque Isle Wildcat boys picked up a four to one road win over Fort Kent up in the valley. Connor Demerchant, Colby Carlisle, Mallachi Cummings and Gavin Ackley for PI. Colby Theriault scored the lone goal for Fort Kent.

The undefeated Houlton Shiretowner girls stay undefeated beating Lee Academy 5 to 0. Sierra Hoops scored a hat trick and Sam johnson scored two for the shires. Houlton faces off against the top-ranked Fort Kent Warriors up in the valley on Friday.

Down at the Dexter Municipal golf course, the Houlton Shiretowners defeated the Greenville Lakers and Dexter Tigers. Collin Moody was the medalist shooting an anemic 37.

The Maine men's basketball team went a dismal 5-27 last season. They only won three conference games and finished dead last. But this is a new year and a new team. It's year two of the Richard Barron regime and he's ready to the Black Bears to take a step forward.

The first day you can't get everything in. It's always going to be messy that first day. A lot of teaching especially this year's players where we have seven completely new players and four guys who were redshirting last year.

George Stevens Academy grad Taylor Schildroth is one of those incoming freshmen.

The older guys are really welcoming and they helped teach. They knew during the summer we have to learn. It might take a second but they are there for us. They helped guide us into it.

The Black Bears spent the summer working out together to build chemistry and also preparing themselves to hit the ground running on day one.

You can see today we are ahead of schedule because as a team we did like everything we're doing now throughout the summer so we're kind of familiar with stuff.

Maine native Andrew Fleming and Sergio El Darwich were voted the teams' captains.

Not only a player from Maine they get to play at the University of Maine but being a captain my senior year is a great feeling. I'm glad all my teammates Put me in this position.

I'm willing to take this opportunity to lead the team and try to get as many wins this weekend this year.

Winning is the objective.

It's going to be a show every night fans will see that we are ready to finish out games. And get some wins this year.

But like Coach Barron noted day one is just the first step in a 1000 mile journey. When they hope to grow into something special.

We've got to be patient with these guys but I think there's a very bright future. I don't think patient means three years down the road. I think patience means let's see where we are in three months.