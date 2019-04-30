Around the County 4/30

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Me. (WAGM) - Baseball
Presque Isle Wildcats 3
Houlton Shiretowners 0
Central Aroostook Panthers 12
Katahdin Cougars 0
Washburn Beavers 17
Ashland Hornets 20
Softball
Presque Isle Wildcats 26
Houlton Shiretowners 7
Central Aroostook Panthers 0
Katahdin Cougars 20
Washburn Beavers 6
Ashland Hornets 31
Tennis
Boys
Caribou def. Presque Isle
Girls
Caribou def. Presque Isle
Wednesday, May 1
Baseball/Softball
Presque Isle Wildcats @
Fort Kent Warriors
4:30
Katahdin Cougars @
Hodgdon Hawks
4
Madawaska Owls @
Fort Fairfield Tigers
4:30
Baseball
Wisdom Pioneers @
Ashland Hornets
4:15
Tennis
Van Buren Crusaders @
Fort Kent Warriors
4