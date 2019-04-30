Around the County 4/30

Updated: Tue 11:46 PM, Apr 30, 2019

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Me. (WAGM) - Baseball
Presque Isle Wildcats 3
Houlton Shiretowners 0

Central Aroostook Panthers 12
Katahdin Cougars 0

Washburn Beavers 17
Ashland Hornets 20

Softball
Presque Isle Wildcats 26
Houlton Shiretowners 7

Central Aroostook Panthers 0
Katahdin Cougars 20

Washburn Beavers 6
Ashland Hornets 31

Tennis
Boys

Caribou def. Presque Isle

Girls

Caribou def. Presque Isle

Wednesday, May 1
Baseball/Softball

Presque Isle Wildcats @
Fort Kent Warriors
4:30

Katahdin Cougars @
Hodgdon Hawks
4

Madawaska Owls @
Fort Fairfield Tigers
4:30

Baseball
Wisdom Pioneers @
Ashland Hornets
4:15

Tennis

Van Buren Crusaders @
Fort Kent Warriors
4

 