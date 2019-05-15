Around the County 5/14

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Me. (WAGM) - Track and Field
Boys Team
Caribou Vikings - 203
Presque Isle Wildcats - 200
MSSM Penguins - 59
Houlton Shiretowners - 47
Washburn Beavers - 40
Fort Fairfield Tigers - 15
GHCA Eagles - 13
Fort Kent Warriors - 9
Top Scorers
Trace Cyr (PI) - 40
Dylan Marrero (CAR) - 32
Connor Michaud (PI) - 29
Girls Track and Field
Caribou Vikings - 203
Presque Isle Wildcats - 114
MSSM Penguins - 73
Fort Kent Warriors - 65
Fort Fairfield Tigers - 63
Houlton Shiretowners - 52
GHCA Eagles - 12
Washburn Beavers - 5
Top Scorers
Alexis Rodriguez (CAR) - 39
Willow Whitten (CAR) - 36
Madison McCarthy (MSSM) - 28.50