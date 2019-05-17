Around the County 5/16

Updated: Fri 12:52 PM, May 17, 2019

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Me. (WAGM) - Baseball
Caribou Vikings 2
Houlton Shiretowners 4

Fort Kent Warriors 1
Presque Isle Wildcats 6

Hodgdon Hawks 9
Wisdom Pioneers 3

Softball
Madawaska Owls 4
Hodgdon Hawks 10

Fort Kent Warriors 13
Presque Isle Wildcats 12

Tennis
Boys
Van Buren Crusaders 5
Shead Tigers 0

Caribou Vikings
Houlton Shiretowners
PPD

Fort Kent Warriors
Presque Isle Wildcats
PPD

Girls
Van Buren Crusaders 4
Shead Tigers 1

Caribou Vikings
Houlton Shiretowners
PPD

Fort Kent Warriors
Presque Isle Wildcats
PPD

 