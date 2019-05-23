Around the County 5/22

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Me. (WAGM) - Baseball
Fort Kent Warriors 9
Caribou Vikings 1

CAHS Panthers 4
Fort Fairfield Tigers 1

Hodgdon Hawks 28
Washburn Beavers 5

Katahdin Cougars 15
SAHS Warriors 4

Wisdom Pioneers
Madawaska Owls
PPD May 30

Houlton Shiretowners
Mattanawcook Lynx
PPD May 28

Softball
Fort Kent Warriors 9
Caribou Vikings 6

CAHS Panthers 13
Fort Fairfield Tigers 14

Hodgdon Hawks 10
Washburn Beavers 6

Katahdin Cougars 11
SAHS Warriors 2

Houlton Shiretowners
Mattanawcook Lynx
PPD May 28

Tennis
Boys
Madawaska Owls 0
Caribou Vikings 5

Fort Kent Warriors 2
Presque Isle Wildcats 3

Girls
Madawaska Owls 0
Caribou Vikings 5

Fort Kent Warriors 3
Presque Isle Wildcats 2

 