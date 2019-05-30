Around the County 5/29

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Me. (WAGM) - Wednesday Scores
Softball
Ashland Hornets 10
CAHS Panthers 6
Woodland Dragons 16
Hodgdon Hawks 3
Caribou Vikings 11
Fort Kent Warriors 15
Fort Fairfield Tigers 6
Madawaska Owls 5
Houlton Shiretowners 14
Lee Academy Pandas 2
Baseball
Woodland Dragons 13
Hodgdon Hawks 3
Caribou Vikings 1
Fort Kent Warriors 2
Fort Fairfield Tigers 9
Madawaska Owls 6
Houlton Shiretowners 5
Lee Academy Pandas 2
Ashland Hornets 4
CAHS Panthers 10
Wisdom vs. Washburn
Game 1
Wisdom Pioneers 18
Washburn Beavers 13
Game 2
Wisdom Pioneers 10
Washburn Beavers 13
Tennis
Girls
Orono Red Riots 3
Houlton Shiretowners 2
Van Buren Crusaders 0
GSA Eagles 5
Thursday, May 30
Tennis
Girls
Piscataquis Patriots @
Fort Kent Warriors
Noon
Presque Isle Wildcats @
Caribou Vikings
3 PM
Boys
Houlton Shiretowners @
GSA Eagles
3:30 PM
Piscataquis Patriots @
Van Buren Crusaders
4 PM
Erskine Academy @
Caribou Vikings
3 PM
Baseball/Softball
Southern Aroostook Warriors@
Ashland Hornets
3:30 PM