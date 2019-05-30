Around the County 5/29

Updated: Thu 2:34 PM, May 30, 2019

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Me. (WAGM) - Wednesday Scores
Softball
Ashland Hornets 10
CAHS Panthers 6

Woodland Dragons 16
Hodgdon Hawks 3

Caribou Vikings 11
Fort Kent Warriors 15

Fort Fairfield Tigers 6
Madawaska Owls 5

Houlton Shiretowners 14
Lee Academy Pandas 2

Baseball
Woodland Dragons 13
Hodgdon Hawks 3

Caribou Vikings 1
Fort Kent Warriors 2

Fort Fairfield Tigers 9
Madawaska Owls 6

Houlton Shiretowners 5
Lee Academy Pandas 2

Ashland Hornets 4
CAHS Panthers 10

Wisdom vs. Washburn
Game 1
Wisdom Pioneers 18
Washburn Beavers 13

Game 2
Wisdom Pioneers 10
Washburn Beavers 13

Tennis
Girls
Orono Red Riots 3
Houlton Shiretowners 2

Van Buren Crusaders 0
GSA Eagles 5

Thursday, May 30
Tennis
Girls
Piscataquis Patriots @
Fort Kent Warriors
Noon

Presque Isle Wildcats @
Caribou Vikings
3 PM

Boys
Houlton Shiretowners @
GSA Eagles
3:30 PM

Piscataquis Patriots @
Van Buren Crusaders
4 PM

Erskine Academy @
Caribou Vikings
3 PM

Baseball/Softball
Southern Aroostook Warriors@
Ashland Hornets
3:30 PM

 