Around the County 5/6

By  | 
Posted:

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Me. (WAGM) - Baseball
Fort Kent Warriors 28
Washburn Beavers 2

CAHS Panthers 8
Hodgdon Hawks 4

Houlton Shiretowners 6
Orono Red Riots 3

Madawaska Owls 18
Wisdom Pioneers 7

Softball
Fort Kent Warriors 16
Washburn Beavers 3

CAHS Panthers 20
Hodgdon Hawks 4

Houlton Shiretowners 5
Orono Red Riots 25

Tuesday, May 7
Baseball/Softball
Katahdin Cougars @
CAHS Panthers
4:00 PM

Ashland Hornets @
SAHS Warriors
4:00 PM

Presque Isle Wildcats @
Ellsworth Eagles
1:30/3:30 PM

Softball only
Fort Fairfield Tigers @
Washburn Beavers
4:30 PM

 