Around the County 5/8

Posted:

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Me. (WAGM) - Baseball
Caribou Vikings 9
Presque Isle Wildcats 8

Madawaska Owls 18
Ashland Hornets 0

Wisdom Pioneers 2
Fort Kent Warriors 19 (Game 1)

Wisdom Pioneers 6
Fort Kent Warriors 26 (Game 2)

Softball
Caribou Vikings 22
Presque Isle Wildcats 23

Madawaska Owls 8
Ashland Hornets 14

Tennis
Boys
Presque Isle Wildcats 0
Caribou Vikings 5

Madawaska Owls 0
Van Buren Crusaders 5

Girls
Presque Isle Wildcats 0
Caribou Vikings 5

Madawaska Owls 0
Van Buren Crusaders 5

Thursday, May 9
Tennis
Madawaska Owls
Houlton Shiretowners
DH - 3:00

Fort Kent Warriors
Caribou Vikings
DH - 3:30

Baseball/Softball
CAHS Panthers
Fort Kent Warriors
4:30

SAHS Warriors
Fort Fairfield Tigers
4:30

 