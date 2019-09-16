Around the County 9/13

By  | 
Posted:

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Me. (WAGM) - Football
Old Town Coyotes 6
Houlton Shiretowners 42

Cross Country
Individual Girls
1. Anna Jandreau (PI)
2. Kayley Bell (BOU)
3. Caitlin MacPherson (ELLS)

Team Girls
1. Ellsworth
2. Houlton/GHCA
3. Caribou

Individual Boys
1. Jordan Duplissie (BOU)
2. Nicolas Cormier (ELLS)
3. Dylan Fowler (HER)

Team Boys
1. Caribou
2. Ellsworth
3. Hermon

Girls Soccer
Easton Bears 0
Wisdom Pioneers 6

East Grand Vikings 0
SAHS Warriors 11

Boys
Easton Bears 2
Wisdom Pioneers 0

Golf
Fort Kent Warriors 7
CAHS Panthers 4

SAHS Warriors 4
CAHS Panthers 5

 