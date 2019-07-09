Ashland names new girls basketball coach



Ashland has named a girls basketball coach. Diana Trams takes over as the Hornets coach.

Trams is no stranger to the sidelines. She spent four years coaching the Washburn girls stepping down in 2016. She lead the Beavers to three straight Class D State Championships. Trams played her High School basketball in Ashland. She replaces Ben Lothrop who stepped down earlier this year after he was hired as Principal at the Limestone Community School.