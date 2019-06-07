Athletes prepare for New England Championship

Several County athletes will be competing against the best in New England on Saturday at Thornton Academy. Rene Cloukey has the story.

It has been another week of training for two Presque Isle Athletes and six athletes from Caribou.

(Paige Espling):" It's kind of a shock to me. I didn't come in first at States,but I didn't come in second and I qualified so it is pretty cool."

(Conner Michaud):" It is great to go there and get the experience. It is going to be nice going there on a weekend when the sun is shining."

Monica McLaughlin of Caribou will be competing at the event for the second straight year.

(Monica McLaughlin):" Last year was hard for me because I didn't know what was going on at first now that I know what to do there I think I am going to be good."

The Caribou 4 by 800 relay team won the State Class C title and they continue to work on technique

(Dylan Merrero):" It's a big team process especially with the 4 by eight. We all had to work together to do what we did. It took a lot of practice we were working on it all season. Kind of all year we had that feeling that was going to be one of our stronger events. Teamwork to make something like that happen."

(Malachai Willey):" it feels fantastic when we were out there running it felt smooth and everything was great. It was nice to win."

(Tom Pinette):" We practice on it constantly every week. We are always passing and working on our relays. It was work down to a science even before the race."

Alex Ezzy was the fourth member of the wining relay team.

The Presque Isle 4 by 400 relay team who won the Class B State Championship decided not to compete at the New England's because of Presque Isle's graduation Friday evening. Trace Cyr was a member of the relay team and he will have a busy day competing in both the 200 and 400 meter dashes.

(Trace Cyr):" I have been trying all cross country and all of track to get the final stage and I am very happy that I finally have. The competition there is top notch I am not going to be number one and just try to get some new PR's and run as hard as I can."

This is a chance to showcase their talent against New England's best. For each of them this will be a great experience and one they will remembers for a long time. Rene Cloukey NewsSource sports.