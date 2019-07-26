Ausitn Theriault ready for the Tricky Triangle

Austin Theriault is in Pocono Pennsylvania preparing for Sunday's Monster Energy race. Theriault will once again be behind the wheel of the Rick Ware Ford.

This will be his second straight start on NASCAR's top level. I talked to Theriault on the phone in Pennsylvania earlier today and he is excited to be back behind the wheel.

Theriault:"We are continuing the momentum that was built last weekend when I made my cup debut at Loudon. Just to be in the Cup Series is a huge accomplishment It is not only myself who has been working hard, but its' the people behind the scenes and I have a great support network behind me."

The Fort Kent native says that he is looking forward to racing on another track that he has competed on in a different circuit.

Theriault:" I am excited am really happy am pumped. I have been to Pocono several times in the ARCA car. It is a tricky track they call it the tricky triangle for a reason. There's a lot of characteristic not like any other track."

Bangor Savings Bank was the primary sponsor last week and associate sponsors for that race were Cross Insurance Agency, Daigle Oil Company and EJ Prescott. Theriault says that the sponsors were all extremely happy with the response they received.

Theriault:" They just saw the response and it surprised everybody. I think it took everybody by surprise and that is a great thing and that means maybe we will have the opportunity to do more races as the year goes on. The sponsors see how dedicated the NASCAR Fans are and I am fortunate to have a bunch of them.

Theriault has a huge fan base. Over 34 thousand people like his Facebook page. At Loudon they sold out of Austin Theriault Bangor Savings Bank T Shirts. Earlier in the week he had meet and greets and signed a lot of autographs. He says that fan reaction can help lead the sponsors wanting to be involved.

Theriault:" For me personally it is humbling, but it is really great because it is helping me out and helping me move forward in my career because of the sponsors who want to be a part of it. If it wasn't for the fan support none of that would be possible."

Theriault will then spend a few days in the County. He will be racing in the Aroostook Savings and Loan Firecracker 200 on Sunday August 4th. He also has a couple of appearances while he is in the County. He will be at Thursday on Sweden Street on Thursday evening and then on Saturday from 1-3 Theriault will be in his home town meeting with fans at Daigle Oil Company on Main Street in Fort Kent. A couple of chances to see him and also to watch him race a week from Sunday.