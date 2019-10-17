Austin Theriault will not be racing at Kansas

Austin Theraiult will not be racing this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Theriault was scheduled to be in the Rick Ware Bangor Savings Bank Ford this weekend, but he is not medically cleared to race. Theriault was involved in one of the accidents on Monday at Talladega and he has not been cleared to race.

In a Facebook post Theriault said he will be handing the keys over to Garrett Smithley. The Fort Kent driver says he is looking forward to getting back into the car this season.

