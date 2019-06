A busy day for County baseball and softball teams.

The quarterfinals are being played.

Here is the schedule

Baseball

Machias at CAHS 2pm

Bucksport at Fort Kent 2:30pm

Fort Fairfield at Woodland 4pm

Katahdin at Hodgdon 4pm

Softball

Deer Isle Stonington at SAHS 1pm

Fort Fairfield at PVHS 2pm

Ashland at Stearns 3pm

Woodland at Katahdin 4pm.