Boys Preliminary playoff scores

The boys were on the court Wednesday in the preliminary playoffs.

Here are the scores.

Class B North Boys

No. 6 Maine Central Institute 75, No. 11 Foxcroft Acad. 69

No. 7 Winslow 62, No. 10 Orono 52

No. 12 Old Town 63, No. 5 Houlton, 62

No. 8 Mount Desert Island 57, No. 9 Mount View 47

Class C North Boys

No. 6 Mattanawcook Acad. 50, No. 11 Lee Acad. 46

No. 3 Fort Kent 70, No. 14 Madawaska 40

: No. 7 Central 68, No. 10 Calais 56

No. 4 George Stevens Acad. 67, No. 13 Bucksport 29

No. 5 Fort Fairfield 70, No. 12 Penobscot Valley 53

No. 9 Stearns 63, No. 8 Woodland 40

Class D North Boys

No. 9 Greater Houlton Christian 77, No. 8 Washburn 49