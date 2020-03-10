Brewer steps down as Houlton Coach



Houlton is looking for a new boys basketball coach.

Tim Brewer has stepped down after four years as the Shiretowners Coach.Brewer cited travel as the major reason for stepping down. He lives west of Mars Hill, works in the Easton area and would travel to Houlton each day for practice. Brewer led the team to a Regional Championship in 2019. This past year the Shires lost to Old town in the Preliminary round of the playoffs.

Earlier this year Brewer picked up his 300th career coaching victory. Brewer wanted to thank his players for their hard work and the administration and community for there support.

The search for a successor is now underway.