

More post season soccer awards have been announced. The Northern Maine Board of Approved Soccer Officials has announced the Butch Shaw Award winners for this year.

On the girls side, Paige McHatten of Presque Isle was named the Class B winner, Amanda Thibueault of Fort Kent the Class C recipient and Sydney Brewer and Makaelyn Porter of SAHS were the Class D winners.

On the boys side

Parker Deprey of Caribou won the Class B award, Jaron Gentle of Houlton was the Class C winner and in the Class D Brayden Bradbury and Bryan Anthony of CAHS were named.

The award is awarded yearly to to Aroostook Players in all three classes who are outstanding soccer players who also show characteristics of respect and sportsmanship.