CAHS 7 Straight Championships

IN THE WORDS OF HIP-HOP PHILOSOPHER JAY ROCK. WIN. WIN WIN WIN WIN. FORGET EVERYTHING ELSE. JUST WIN WIN WIN WIN. AND THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT THE CENTRAL AROOSTOOK PANTHERS DID AT THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS PAST WEEKEND.

(MERSAYDEZ JOHNSTON) : "THIS YEAR HAS BEEN THE HARDEST YEAR….YEAR WITH THE MOST OBSTACLES."

DESPITE ALL OF THE OBSTACLES (blank) DESCRIBES THE CENTRAL AROOSTOOK PANTHERS CHEERLEADING SQUAD ARE CHAMPIONS...FOR RECORD BREAKING 7TH TIME.

IT'S BEEN THEIR GOAL SINCE DAY ONE.

(JACK SCHAFER): "WINNING STATES IS DEFINITELY OUR NUMBER 1 PRIORITY...AND THAT'S OUR BIGGEST ACCOMPLISHMENT I WOULD SAY THAT WE'VE HAD."

THE PANTHERS HAVE BEAT PENOBSCOT VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL BY 2 POINTS TO EARN THEIR 12 VICTORY IN THE LAST 13 SEASONS.

IT IS A LEGACY OF EXCELLENCE THAT COACHES SAMI ALLEN HAS BEEN APART OF SINCE 2002 WITH COACH JANICE LYONS JOINING HER IN 2009.

(SAMI ALLEN): "IT'S THEIR CHAMPIONSHIP WE JUST GUIDE THEM BUT THEIR THE ONES THAT HAVE TO PERFORM THE ROUTINE"

FOR THOSE WHO THINK CHEERLEADING IS A WALK IN THE PARK THINK AGAIN.

THE PANTHERS MANTRA THROUGHOUT THIS SEASON WAS "PAIN IS TEMPORARY."

SAFE TO SAY THE PAIN WAS WORTH IT.

(JANICE LYONS): "CHEERLEADING IS A VERY DIFFICULT SPORT. IT'S NOT ALL POM POMS AND SMILES LIKE MOST PEOPLE THINK...SO FOR THE KIDS TO THROW OTHER KIDS IN THE AIR AND TO CATCH THEM AND TO BE SAFE YOU GOING TO GET SOME ACHES AND SPRAINS AND THEY ALL HAVE DEFINITELY HAD SOME SORT OF PAIN THIS YEAR BUT THEY STILL CONTINUE TO PUSH THROUGH AND THAT'S WHY THEIR WINNERS."