CAHS Lady Panthers get ready for Saturday

As we look forward to tomorrow's games, the Panthers are on a quest to bring a gold ball to mars hill. I got up with the Lady Panthers to see how they're feeling before their big game.

The Central Aroostook Lady Panthers are a humble team.

Even though they have beaten a number of good teams the players still can't believe their here.

(Sydney Garrison): "I'm so proud of this team. I'm not going to lie I didn't think we were going to make it this far but once we got to tournament we just kept working so hard and our games were going so good. I'm not even surprised that we're here now and I'm just really looking forward to tomorrow."

Coach Dillon Kingsbury is proud of the attitude this team has brought into tournament time.

(Dillon Kingsbury): "We've been hot at the right time.Combine that with out effort and and our refuse to lose attitude and this is what you get.

The Lady Panthers are a scrappy team that loves to run. They have a lot of energy and will need a lot of it if they expect to win on Saturday.

(Breann Bradbury): "Definitely to come out with energy. They like to push the ball a lot. They're a quick team and we are too.It's going to matchup pretty good and yea if we just come out with a lot of energy we'll be good."

The main ingredient to a win this weekend will be to not forget what has gotten them to this point.

(Kingsbury): "We've gotta fight. We can't forget why we're here. The reason why we're here is because we can make shots. We're tough and we have the refuse to lose mentality. We try to win all the little battles If we can continue to do those things I think we have a good chance."